Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $11.07 Million Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter valued at $925,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 227.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 44,914 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 66.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares during the period.

BUFF stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

