Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,913,000 after acquiring an additional 155,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

