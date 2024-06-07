Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

