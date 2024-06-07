Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $11.14 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,072 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after buying an additional 991,277 shares during the period. Quantitative Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 109,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $111.87.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

