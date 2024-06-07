Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 19,668 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,668 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS opened at $99.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

