Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 358.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,178 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 1.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5,784.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Shares of PJAN opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

