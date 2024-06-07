Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 3,156 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $229.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.21 and a 200 day moving average of $222.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

