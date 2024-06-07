Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $12.64 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,653 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

