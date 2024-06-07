Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 24,909 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAUG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,326,000.

Shares of DAUG opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

