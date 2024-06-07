JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5,196.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,538 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $269,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 414,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 261,239 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

