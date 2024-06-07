Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 43,302 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,302 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.23% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $37.45 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.