Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 43,302 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,302 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.23% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of PAVE opened at $37.45 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
