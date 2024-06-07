Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $237.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $241.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.