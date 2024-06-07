US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5-38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.87 billion. US Foods also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 5.200-5.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. US Foods has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

