Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,986,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $44,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $682,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 176,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,385,330.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,669 shares of company stock valued at $76,562,935. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.56, a PEG ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.