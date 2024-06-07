Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 266,797 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.7 %

MGM opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

