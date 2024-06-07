Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Royalty Pharma worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.09 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.