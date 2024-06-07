First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,523 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $68,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

