Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 65,490 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,490 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.26% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $7,535,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 283,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 665,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $11.78 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.