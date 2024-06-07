Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $337.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

