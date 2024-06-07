Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PVAL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 113,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $36.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

