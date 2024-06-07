Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,468 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after buying an additional 140,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $126.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.35. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

