The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director John R. Miller III Sells 2,000 Shares

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MIDD stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.05. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Middleby by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Middleby by 30.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Middleby by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,041,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

