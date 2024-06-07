iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $153.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.36.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.