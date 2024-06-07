Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $118.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average of $178.21. Five Below has a 52-week low of $106.21 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.39.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.