Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) VP Sandra Niewiem Sells 8,305 Shares of Stock

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $201,064.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,336.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Orion’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion by 1,355.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 640,398 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the 4th quarter worth about $17,174,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,624,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after buying an additional 304,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

