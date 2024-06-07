Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of Rollins worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Rollins by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $850,885. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

