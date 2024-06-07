Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Jonathan M. Grandon Sells 1,391 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $97.11 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

