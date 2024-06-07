Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100,169 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $935.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

