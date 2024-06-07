BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Pamela Joyce Braden Buys 140,939 Shares

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Joyce Braden purchased 140,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $209,999.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,396 shares in the company, valued at $665,130.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BigBear.ai Trading Down 3.5 %
BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.57. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.80.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. Analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BigBear.ai
About BigBear.ai
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BigBear.ai
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.