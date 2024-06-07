BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Pamela Joyce Braden Buys 140,939 Shares

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Joyce Braden purchased 140,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $209,999.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,396 shares in the company, valued at $665,130.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.57. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. Analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in BigBear.ai by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

