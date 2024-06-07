Insider Selling: AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) EVP Sells 825 Shares of Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 8,850.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.