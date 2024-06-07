Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 24,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

