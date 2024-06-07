Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP John A. Harris Sells 1,521 Shares

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Integer Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Integer stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Integer by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
