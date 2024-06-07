Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP John A. Harris Sells 1,521 Shares

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Integer by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

