Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,241.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $86.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

