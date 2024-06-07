Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Nicholas Politis Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 20,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.05 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of A$200,960.00 ($134,872.48).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Nicholas Politis purchased 100,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.52 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of A$1,051,600.00 ($705,771.81).
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Nicholas Politis purchased 200,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.47 ($7.03) per share, with a total value of A$2,094,000.00 ($1,405,369.13).
- On Thursday, May 9th, Nicholas Politis purchased 50,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$12.02 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of A$601,050.00 ($403,389.26).
Eagers Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87.
Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend
Eagers Automotive Company Profile
Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagers Automotive
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- What is a Dividend King?
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.