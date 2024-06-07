THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Down to $95.96

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.96, but opened at $93.50. THOR Industries shares last traded at $93.66, with a volume of 101,731 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

THOR Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after buying an additional 53,263 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 406,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 97.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 60,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

