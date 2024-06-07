Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CFO Kenneth D. Krause Sells 3,331 Shares

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ROL opened at $47.42 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 350.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 368,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 286,780 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Rollins by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Rollins by 4,697.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 317,353 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Rollins by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 105,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

