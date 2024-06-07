David Craig Purchases 30,000 Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) insider David Craig bought 30,000 shares of Lendlease Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.94 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of A$178,050.00 ($119,496.64).

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

