Insider Buying: electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Acquires 38,505 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 38,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $247,587.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,702.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $6.66 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 219.33% and a negative net margin of 88.12%. Equities research analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in electroCore stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in electroCore, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ECOR Free Report ) by 1,225.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,797 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 3.51% of electroCore worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

