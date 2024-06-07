Universal Technical Institute (UTI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/6/2024 – Universal Technical Institute was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/30/2024 – Universal Technical Institute had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

5/29/2024 – Universal Technical Institute was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/28/2024 – Universal Technical Institute had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Universal Technical Institute was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2024 – Universal Technical Institute had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Universal Technical Institute had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Universal Technical Institute had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

UTI opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $794.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

