ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) CFO Stephen P. Carey Sells 5,000 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $317,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,925.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $68.82 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.81.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
