AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum Acquires 31,335 Shares of Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 31,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $378,840.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,775,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,651,513.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.01.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $7,001,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 573,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 265,835 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

