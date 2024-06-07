Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $119.21.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,363,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,735,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4,227.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,229 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,467,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.