Insider Selling: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Director Sells 49,447 Shares of Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after buying an additional 1,421,625 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 348,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 74,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLMN

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.