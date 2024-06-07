International Personal Finance’s (IPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

International Personal Finance Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:IPF opened at GBX 120 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.29. The company has a market cap of £271.87 million, a P/E ratio of 600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 99.20 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.50 ($1.72).

Insider Transactions at International Personal Finance

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.40), for a total value of £416,041.01 ($533,044.22). 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

