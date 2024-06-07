Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPRO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Open Lending Trading Up 1.6 %

LPRO opened at $6.95 on Friday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.14 and a quick ratio of 13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.23 million, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,993,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,654,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 339,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 248,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Open Lending by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

