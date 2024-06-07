Mizuho Boosts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $82.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.12. Insmed has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Insmed by 3,984.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,327 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 962,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,973,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

