Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $116.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 268,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.