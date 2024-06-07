Analysts Offer Predictions for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.08 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.55.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $323.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.64. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 43.93% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

