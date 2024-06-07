HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 136.56% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.
