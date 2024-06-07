HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 136.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.50. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

