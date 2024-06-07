Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BRZE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.

BRZE opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. Braze has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $160,066.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 224,925 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $174,817.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,334,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $160,066.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 224,925 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

